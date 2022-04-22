HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
HBO Added 13 Million Subscribers Last Year

By | 22 Apr 2022

As Netflix reveals its own subscription numbers have taken a tumble of late, AT&T’s quarterly earnings report showed that HBO added nearly 13 million subscribers last year across both traditional HBO and HBO Max, including growth of three million during the last quarter.

Both HBO services now have 76.8 million subscribers worldwide, quite a way behind both Netflix (221.64 million) and Disney Plus (129.8 million).

The report states: “Global HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased 12.8 million year over year and were up 3.0 million sequentially, primarily driven by international as well as domestic retail subscriber gains reflecting strength of the programming slate.

“At the end of the quarter, there were 48.6 million domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers versus 44.2 million in the year-ago quarter, up 4.4 million year over year.”



