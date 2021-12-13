Google has revealed that it’s bringing Android gaming to Windows PCs next year, via a desktop Google Play Games app.

The company announced the app over the weekend, which will be able to run on computers running Windows 10 and up from next year.

Google will be directly distributing content, as well as porting third-party games, emulations of previous Android titles, and games developed exclusively for the Windows app.

They also have a new logo with half a controller cut into a play button, as pictured below.

“Google Play has helped billions of people find and play their favourite games across multiple platforms, including on mobile, tablets and ChromeOS, ” explains Greg Hartrell, Product Director, Games on Android and Google Play.

“Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs.

“This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favourite Android games even more. We’ll have more to share soon!”