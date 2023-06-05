There is an iOS battery health feature missing from Android which indicates the battery’s maximum remaining capacity.

There are now reports the Android 14 could include this on all future Android devices once the final version has been released.

It has been revealed that Google added new BatteryManager APIs to the Android 14 beta. Two are public and being used to provide information about cycle count and charging status. The rest are reporting the manufacturing date, date of first use, charging policy and state of health.

It has been reported that any app with the BATTERY_STATS permission can call these system APIS, however, they are only available on Pixel devices that run Android 14 Beta 2 or higher.

An app called Batt was developed by Narek that uses the APIs to report battery health and charge cycles.

The accuracy of this data however must be taken with a grain of salt, as it reports what the APIs return and these stats rely on the information the charging IC tracks. It would also depend on whether the HAL supports the feature.