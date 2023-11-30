HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Analysts Claim iRobot Facing Liquidity Issues After EU Knocks Back Amazon Deal

Analysts Claim iRobot Facing Liquidity Issues After EU Knocks Back Amazon Deal

By | 30 Nov 2023

The future of iRobot who have struggled up against a surging Ecovacs in the global robotic vacuum cleaning market, is today in question with analysts claiming the business is facing ‘liquidity issues” if Amazon is prevented from taking over the business.

Distributed in Australia and New Zealand by IXL Home the problems for the US Company started to unfold earlier this week when the European Commission in Brussels smashed hopes for a straightforward A$1.9 billion acquisition due to monopoly fears and the possible actions of Amazon if they got hold of the Company.

According to Bloomberg The outlook for iRobot without an Amazon deal is bleak with an informal poll of a half-dozen merger arbitrage specialists valuing the company at $5 to $12 a share on its own.

That suggests the market is assigning a roughly 55% to 65% chance of a deal getting done, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The stock was smashed when the EU news broke, and now trades around $35, more than 30% below Amazon’s $51.75-per-share offer Tuesday.

The indebted Roomba maker has seen revenue stall this year following a pandemic boom.

The stock has been on a downward trajectory since July, while Ecovacs has been on an upward trend with the Chinese manufacturer moving into several new global markets.

Bloomberg claims that while the European regulator’s warning is not a final decision and could be addressed with remedies proposed by the companies, some traders are concerned it raises the likelihood of the Federal Trade Commission challenging the deal in the US.

The US agency’s probe into the transaction since last year over competition concerns is the main risk.

Meanwhile, the FTC is pursuing a separate antitrust lawsuit against Amazon accusing the retailer of dominating the online marketplace.

The European Commission currently has a deadline of Feb. 14 to decide whether to approve the deal with concessions or to block it.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
They Thought The iRobot Amazon Deal Was A Done Deal, Till The EU Stepped In Overnight
iRobot Shares Rise, Amazon Deal Close
Former Google Employees Try Their Hand In The Robot Vac Market
iRobot Announces New Roomba 2 In 1 Cleaners
iRobot Maker Forced To Raise Cash As Amazon Takeover Delayed Loss Over $1.3 Billion
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Guthrie, Former ABC MD, Dumped Again This Time By By Mighty Kingdom
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
Telstra & Qantas Pull Google Ads After Sanction Breach Claims
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
Google Says Cyberattacks On Taiwan Intensified
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
CBA Says Worst May Be Over For Retailers
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
Xbox PC App Gets New Compact Mode
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Guthrie, Former ABC MD, Dumped Again This Time By By Mighty Kingdom
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dumped as Managing Director of the ABC Michelle Guthrie has now been voted off the board of game developer Mighty...
Read More