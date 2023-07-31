AMD is bringing gaming CPU tech to laptops after AMD’s 3D V-Cache launched Team Red to the front of the competition.

In the latest release from AMD, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D will be the first inaugural processor featuring AMD’s 3D V-Cache tech paired with 144MB of cache on top of the chip to enhance gaming performance.

Also adding to the boost of the new release is the processor, which comes with 16 cores and 5.4GHz increased clock speed with a 55-watt power design, but the crown jewel, according to AMD, is the performance of the 3D V-Cache in a mobile processor.

Additionally, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is claimed to be 15% faster, such as 7% in Final Fantasy 14 and 4% in DOTA 2, but then up to a 44% improvement in both Cyberpunk 2077 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

For now, AMD’s claims are unsubstantiated, but if there is even a 15% uplift as a median, gamers would easily be pleased.

Originally, the base Ryzen 9 7945HX impressed gaming experts and succeeded in defeating most others and pairing with a mobile RTX 4090, we imagine results will be even better.

With a release date of August 22nd, AMD is introducing the new Ryzen 9 7945HX3D inside the Scar 17, and after a leak surfaced, it was confirmed the updated Scar 17 will include similar specs to others released previously, like an RTX 4090.

For now, we’re awaiting the third-party benchmarks to verify marketing claims, because although the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D may provide a 15% boost over the base processor, AMD performed its experiment at 1080p, which means measurements could be skewed.