Amazon, Twitter And Etsy Stained-Glass Table Lamps Are AI Fakes

By | 24 May 2023

Stained-glass table lamps have come to websites such as Amazon, Twitter and Etsy, but with countless people spending money for them, they have yet to be received.

The images of these lamps were designed through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, meaning they aren’t real.

One Amazon listing reads, “Transform any room in your home into a magical wonderland with the Stained Glass Table Lamp. It’s time to find your inner oasis and immerse yourself in magic.”

It claims the glass is “hand-cut” and everything handmade, and it only costs approximately $24. Some platforms are even selling them at cheaper prices such as $6.

Vishma Maharaj, known by the name Whizical Mermaid on Etsy, sells this AI-assisted art.

However, Maharaj isn’t selling lamps. They used AI-image generator Midjourney to create the artistic concoctions and simply sells prints of the colorful lamps, which buyers can actually purchase.

“What is being done on these various websites has been without my consent nor am I affiliated with any of them.”

“I have tried reporting them to Facebook but have yet to receive a response. They are even being sold on Amazon & Ali Express in addition to the many ads that have been posted on Facebook. This has been very upsetting and stressful to say the least.”

It has been ruled by the U.S Copyright Office that any AI created art can’t be granted copyright protection. However, Maharaj has been notifying individuals online in the hopes no one else gets scammed.



