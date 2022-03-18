HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aldi Forced To Cancel Snow Gear Special Buys

Aldi Forced To Cancel Snow Gear Special Buys

By | 18 Mar 2022

Aldi has been forced to cancel its annual Snow Gear Special Buys this year, due to global supply chain issues.

The sale is by far the grocery chain’s most popular day of the year, however Aldi claims it made the “hard but responsible option” given the major shortages.

“We know many customers look forward to our annual Snow Gear Special Buys and we are disappointed to share it will not be in stores this year,” the company said in a statement.

“Due to supply chain issues that have impacted retailers across the country, our priority has been ensuring essential grocery items are available on shelves.

“Deep disruption in our supply chains over a number of months has meant that we have needed to make difficult decisions to make sure grocery is prioritised, and the removal of this year’s Snow Gear Special Buys was a hard, but responsible option.

“We know the Snow Gear is a much anticipated Special Buys event. It is never our intention to cause disappointment, but we hope our customers understand the need to prioritise essentials in a time that has been a logistical challenge,” the chain said.

“We love the Snow Gear Special Buys and can’t wait to be a part of customers’ snow holiday plans with top quality gear at low prices in 2023.”

The sale usually happens each May, and is a major day for Australia’s $2 billion ski and snow retail sector.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
App Control
Cheap ECOVACS Robotic Cleaner Now At Aldi
35 Years On Laser Corporation Believes Credit Credentials & Responsible Sourcing Key To Growth
Aldi Dust Off ‘Sandstorm’ For Xmas Ad Campaign
Bauhn TV Sold By Aldi Voted Australia’s Best Value TV
Suppliers Snub New Coles Specials Marketplace
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Suspicions Telstra Tower Set Alight By Anti-5G Activists
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Amazon To Open Parcel Sorting Centre In Melbourne
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Samsung’s Galaxy A53 Stomps All Over iPhone SE
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Hitachi Fridges In Demand As Food Prices Rise New Air Purifiers Being Rolled Out
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
Secure Your Home With DoorBird’s Biometric Fingerprint Sensor
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suspicions Telstra Tower Set Alight By Anti-5G Activists
Latest News
/
March 18, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
NSW Police are investigating whether a fire in Telstra’s 5G tower in the flood-ravaged Mullumbimby was deliberately lit by the...
Read More