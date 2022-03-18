Aldi has been forced to cancel its annual Snow Gear Special Buys this year, due to global supply chain issues.

The sale is by far the grocery chain’s most popular day of the year, however Aldi claims it made the “hard but responsible option” given the major shortages.

“We know many customers look forward to our annual Snow Gear Special Buys and we are disappointed to share it will not be in stores this year,” the company said in a statement.

“Due to supply chain issues that have impacted retailers across the country, our priority has been ensuring essential grocery items are available on shelves.

“Deep disruption in our supply chains over a number of months has meant that we have needed to make difficult decisions to make sure grocery is prioritised, and the removal of this year’s Snow Gear Special Buys was a hard, but responsible option.

“We know the Snow Gear is a much anticipated Special Buys event. It is never our intention to cause disappointment, but we hope our customers understand the need to prioritise essentials in a time that has been a logistical challenge,” the chain said.

“We love the Snow Gear Special Buys and can’t wait to be a part of customers’ snow holiday plans with top quality gear at low prices in 2023.”

The sale usually happens each May, and is a major day for Australia’s $2 billion ski and snow retail sector.