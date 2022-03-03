HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores

Amazon To Close All 68 Physical Stores

By | 3 Mar 2022

Amazon has announced it plans to close all 68 of its physical stores across the US and UK.

It currently has a number of bricks-and-mortar ventures: bookstores, ‘4-star’ retail stores, and various ‘pop-op’ shops, but has largely failed to penetrate the physcial retail space since launching its first bookstore in 2015.

Amazon’s “physical stores” revenue made up just 3 per cent of Amazon’s A$188 billion in sales during the December quarter, and the majority of this was from Whole Foods – a major supermarket player in the US.

The writing has clearly been on the wall for a while now; In November, the company’s VP of physical retail, Cameron James, left, after 14 years at Amazon.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ACCC Ponder New Regulations For Big Tech
Amazon Suing Two Companies Selling Fake Product Reviews
Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen Arrive In India
Microsoft Defender For Cloud Will Support Rivals Google, AWS
TCL Partner Roku To Launch TV Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Only 20% Of PC Users Updated To Windows 11
Latest News Microsoft
/
March 3, 2022
/
Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7800: World’s First Wi-Fi 7 Product
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Apple Event Confirmed For Next Week
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
Fitbit Recalls 1.7 Million Watches Over Burn Concerns
FitBit Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Extended TikTok Video Length Spells Trouble For YouTube
Latest News
/
March 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
With TikTok extending their video length limit from three minutes to 10 minutes, industry experts are saying it could impact...
Read More