The European Parliament are in talks of releasing a new legislation which offers better product labelling in the EU, and will limit misleading product characteristics, environmental claims, and repairability restrictions.

This legislation will be targeting unsubstantiated claims such as “climate neutral” and “environmentally friendly” by manufacturers that have not been backed by evidence.

It will also foresee clear labelling for the cost of product repairs and any potential repair restrictions from manufacturers.

VC of Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in European Parliament, Biljana Borzan has said, “The industry will no longer profit from making consumer goods that break just as the guarantee period is over. Consumers will have to be provided with information about the options and cost of repairs in a clear manner.”

“Product labels will inform citizens which goods are guaranteed to last longer and producers whose goods are more durable will profit. The jungle of false environmental claims will end as only certified and substantiated ecological claims will be permitted.”

The goal of this new legislation is to help consumers make better informed purchases and encourage companies to offer more sustainable products. The European Parliament is also trying to ban misleading claims such as battery life endurance, and design features that limit a product’s life cycle.

A press release issued states this new law will mandate interoperability with third-party accessories, such as chargers and spare parts, that will work with devices and not limit functionality.

Negotiations between EU Parliament and EU member countries is set to begin soon.