Amazon Slashes Own-Brand Prices For Prime Day

By | 21 Jun 2021
Amazon has kicked off its annual Prime Day shopping event, with big discounts on its own products as well as a range of consumer devices.

The online retail giant is offering Amazon Prime members up to half off select Amazon Echo devices, including Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), as well as $50 off Kindle Paperwhite 8GB, 40 per cent off its eero mesh wi-fi solutions, and 40 per cent off its Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote – which it calls its “lowest price ever” for the streaming stick.

Other consumer tech products seeing large discounts include select renewed Apple iPad, iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices; speakers and headphones from Sony, Marshall, and Bang & Olufsen, as well as LG earbuds; notebooks from Asus, Dell, and Lenovo; Denon hi-fi systems; and cameras from Nikon and Panasonic.

According to Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia, the storefront is also promoting Australian small businesses through its “Shop Local” section.

“Last Prime Day marked the two biggest days for small Australian businesses on Amazon.com.au and we are proud to put them front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store during one of our busiest shopping events,” he said.

Local Prime Day deals will be available on Amazon’s Australian website until 11:59pm AEST tomorrow, Tuesday 22 June, with international deals open to Australians until 5pm AEST Wednesday. They are open to subscribers of Amazon Prime, including new members on a 30-day free trial.

