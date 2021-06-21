HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > BREAKING NEWS: Denis Handlin Removed From Sony Music Australia

BREAKING NEWS: Denis Handlin Removed From Sony Music Australia

21 Jun 2021
,

Denis Handlin, chairman and chief executive of Sony Music Australia, is no longer with the company.

In an all-staff email sent this morning, Sony Music’s global chairman, Rob Stringer, wrote, “I am writing to let you know that Denis Handlin will be leaving Sony Music Entertainment after more than 50 years with the company, effectively immediately.

“It is time for a change in leadership and I will be making further announcements in terms of the new direction of our business in Australia and New Zealand in due course.

“My team and I will be speaking further to your team leaders about this process throughout the week, but at this point I wanted to let everyone know this news at the same time.”

This comes as Sony Music’s head office in the United States currently investigates claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment at the Australian branch.

Denis Handlin has also been Chairman of the ARIA board since 2010.

,
