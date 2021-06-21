HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > NBN Provider Upgrades Voice Platform

NBN Provider Upgrades Voice Platform

By | 21 Jun 2021
nbn logo and person

NBN provider, More Telecom, has announced a new business-grade voice platform that will greatly expand its business solutions offerings.

The new system provides “contact centre solutions, unified communications, hosted PBX, SIP trunking and consumer voice services” and interconnects with Vocus’ Carrier Voice Connect network, via Ribbon SBCs located in Sydney and Melbourne.

“Over the years we have invested heavily in building a full white label solution for other telcos and IT firms and we are proud to be one of Australia’s top white label NBN providers,” said Managing Director, Andrew Branson.

“More and more of our partners are being on-boarded to SAM for voice provisioning. It allows them to do adds, moves and changes themselves and provides the opportunity to grow new revenue streams in managed IP voice services”.

 

