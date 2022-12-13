HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Robots Will Replace Barcodes Soon

Amazon Robots Will Replace Barcodes Soon

By | 13 Dec 2022

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to introduce robots which can recognise items without having to scan a barcode.

The company has developed a new camera system that can identify products at its warehouse facilities, termed multimodal identification, or MMID.

This would help identifying items as hundreds of thousands of barcodes are lost on its way to delivery vehicles.

Currently, robots lack the image recognition software needed to identify items, but this new camera system can be deployed in robots down the line.

The system is already in use at certain distribution facilities in Europe and currently uses cameras to ensure items on a conveyor belt match its reference images, according to Amazon.

The images captured are added to the database to train the system to be more accurate.

Currently it’s at 99% accuracy, Amazon says. This is because the company’s inventory system knows exactly where each item is at every step of the fulfillment process.

It says the cameras can “extracting the appearance and dimensions of an item from an image of that item — to automate identification.”

“Our north star vision is to use this in robotic manipulation. Solving this problem, so robots can pick up items and process them without needing to find and scan a barcode, is fundamental,” said Nontas Antonakos, the applied science manager in Amazon’s computer vision group in Berlin in a blog post.

“It will help us get packages to customers more quickly and accurately.”

“MMID is a cornerstone for achieving this.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Extends Holiday Cut Off Dates Ahead Of Xmas
Google CEO Won’t Rule Out Layoffs
Amazon Launches Tiktok-Style Feed For Shoppers
Amazon’s Media Chief Steps Down Amid Mass Layoffs
After Being Banned Huawei Is Back Flogging Cheap Watches In OZ
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Officeworks Appoints Its First CIO
Latest News
/
December 13, 2022
/
Netflix Asks Brands To Buy Ads On Shows With Violence & Sex
Latest News
/
December 13, 2022
/
Amazon Extends Holiday Cut Off Dates Ahead Of Xmas
Latest News
/
December 13, 2022
/
Apple To Add OLED Panels To iPad, MacBooks Next Year
Latest News
/
December 13, 2022
/
Zip Falls 9.1% After Cut-Price Capital Raise
Latest News
/
December 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Officeworks Appoints Its First CIO
Latest News
/
December 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Officeworks has appointed Nikala Busse as its first chief information officer, following the departure of general manager of technology, Damien...
Read More