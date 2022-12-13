HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Launches World's First 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors

LG Launches World’s First 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitors

13 Dec 2022

LG Electronics has launched its new lineup of UltraGear gaming monitors, which sport the world’s first 240Hz OLED panel.

Coming in 27-inch and 45-inch models, both will be exhibited for the first time at the upcoming CES 2023.

The 240Hz panel is exclusively manufactured by LG, and delivers a response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds.

The 27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, and covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, for vibrant graphics.

The Anti-Glare and Low Reflection (AGLR) panel makes gaming a breeze, regarding of differing lighting conditions, while support is featured for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4, and incorporates a 4-pole headphone jack that supports the spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X.

The 45-inch Curved OLED Display sports a 21:9 aspect ratio, with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution screen and an 800R curvature. It sports a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and 98.5 percent coverage of DCI-P3.

The matte AGLR OLED panel is certified as a low blue light product by leading global testing organisations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, meaning you can game for longer without those strain headaches.

“Featuring our industry leading display technologies, these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality that makes everything look and feel more real,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

“As a pioneer of the gaming space, LG will continue to invent completely new customer experiences through its high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors that come in various sizes and form factors to satisfy every kind of gamer.”

Availability in Australia is yet to be determined, according to LG.


