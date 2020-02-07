Amazon Offering 50% Off Echo Show 8 Oz Pre-Orders

Amazon has announced the Australian launch of its Alexa-powered Echo Show 8 smart display, set to begin shipping on February 26 and is available for pre-order right now for only $114.50 – a huge 50% off the original RRP of $229.

The new Echo Show, which has already been launched in selected markets last year, sports an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, dual 2-inch speakers, a 1MP front-facing camera, and Bluetooth connectivity.

According to Amazon, the new Echo Show 8 is “an ideal companion for multiple rooms throughout the house and can be used to watch TV shows, movies or even finding recipes to cook”.

Considering all the recent privacy issues with these types of devices, Amazon has made a point to highlight that the Echo Show 8’s have the ability to electronically disconnect its built-in microphone and camera (which also comes with a built-in shutter across the lens) with a press of a button.