Home > Brands > Samsung's Gear S2 Smartwatch Is Upgrading, Here's What We Know

Samsung’s Gear S2 Smartwatch Is Upgrading, Here’s What We Know

By | 7 Feb 2020
Consumers who still own a Samsung S2 smartwatch is in luck after the Korean-based tech titan made the surprising move to upgrade the 2015 model.

According to reports, Samsung is rolling out a new software version that will enable longer battery life, security improvements and a 6.79MB package.

The move comes as a surprise for the company, as it hadn’t rolled out a firmware update for the Gear S2 for years. But as the device approaches its fifth anniversary, Samsung went the extra mile to make the update feel like an entirely new device.

The new Samsung Gear S2 classic in Rose Gold (left) and Platinum as Samsung has widened its smartwatch collection. (Martyn Landi /PA Wire)

According to reports by Tizen Help, the update will bring the Galaxy Watch Active 2 UI to the Gear S2 with the update.

But it a release date for the update is yet to be announced or reported on.

Consumers who are interested in the upgrade are advised to seek out updates from launching the Galaxy Wearable app in their connected smartphone, which hosts the upgrades, alongside the ability to download them.

The most notable performance improvement from the update is the longer battery life, as Samsung has been criticised in the past for having a degraded battery existence.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

