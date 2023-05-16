Amazon Games has announced a new massively multiplayer online game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

The new game, created in partnership with Embracer Group, will be an open-world MMO adventure in a persistent world set in Middle-earth, “featuring the beloved stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy.”

The game is in early stages of production, according to Amazon, with the Amazon Games Orange County studio—makers of the popular open-world MMO game New World—leading development.

Launch dates will be announced later in the year, Amazon said.

“We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president, Amazon Games.

“Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world.

“We’re also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they’ve proven to be excellent collaborators.”

This game follows the aforementioned internally developed MMO New World, and action RPG Lost Ark from Smilegate RPG.

Amazon has also announced publishing agreements with NCSOFT for Throne and Liberty, Bandai Namco Online for Blue Protocol, Crystal Dynamics for the next major Tomb Raider game, and Glowmade and Disruptive Games.