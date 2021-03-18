Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Echo Show 10 smart display, which can rotate to follow the user, is officially available in Australia at a near $80 markup over its US price.

The 10.1-inch HD display on the Echo Show 10 has adaptive brightness and colour, and is paired with dual front-firing tweeters and a powerful woofer.

Its screen is capable of tracking users as they move so as to always face them, which is useful when cooking, when watching videos on services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, or when making video calls with the 13MP camera; the rotation can be disabled through Alexa, device settings, or by closing the camera’s privacy shutter.

According to Amazon, the Echo Show 10’s rotation-capable camera makes it useful for home security.

“You can securely access a live feed on Echo Show 10 from another Echo Show device, or the Alexa app, with the ability to remotely zoom or pan the display and camera to see the entire room; or set up a Routine that automatically turns on the lights when someone enters the room.

“Plus, its built-in smart home hub capabilities include support for Zigbee, and Bluetooth Low Energy for devices that stay connected and work great inside and outside your home,” the manufacturer says.

The third-generation Echo Show 10 is available for $399 from Amazon and JB Hi-Fi – more than double the price of the previous generation’s eight-inch Echo Show 8, and $79 more than the American price of $249.99 (around $320 AUD).