HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Releases First In-Ear Gaming Headphones

Logitech Releases First In-Ear Gaming Headphones

By | 18 Mar 2021
,

Logitech is launching its first in-ear gaming monitors with its new K/DA Collection.

The Logitech G333 headphones – a general version of its G333 VR headphones for the Oculus Quest 2 – are available in three colourways (silver and light purple, black and blue, and purple and yellow), and come with a 3.5mm jack and USB-C adaptor.

The G333 adds a mic with control buttons to its dual audio drivers, and can be hooked up to PCs, mobiles, consoles, and platforms like Google Stadia. It is releasing alongside the K/DA collection, a range of licenced gaming accessories themed around a virtual League of Legends pop band, which also includes a wireless headset; a wired and a wireless mouse; a mechanical keyboard; and a mouse pad.

Logitech is not the only company with in-ear gaming headphones, with Turtle Beach, Razer, and HyperX all among manufacturers offering wired or wireless gaming buds.

The K/DA collection will be available in Australia at the end of this month. The G333 headphones are selling for $50 USD, and should retail for less than $100 AUD here.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Logitech Unveils New Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard
Logitech Ups Forecast As COVID-19 Growth Just Keeps Rolling On
Logitech Share Prices Surge As Videoconferencing Gear Demand Soars
Logitech Launches Videoconferencing Bars With Native Zoom, Teams
Logitech’s 63g G Pro X Is Its Lightest Gaming Mouse
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New iPads Predicted For April
Apple Latest News
/
March 18, 2021
/
eBay Boss Slams Retail Landlords Who Demand Cut Of Online Sales
eBay Latest News
/
March 18, 2021
/
Gigabyte Launches New Multi-Device Gaming Monitor
Gigabyte Latest News
/
March 18, 2021
/
One In Five Companies Pocketing JobKeeper Actually Boosted Profits
Latest News
/
March 18, 2021
/
Amazon Releases Echo Show 10, Big Oz Markup
Amazon Amazon Alexa Latest News
/
March 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New iPads Predicted For April
Apple Latest News
/
March 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple is tipped to announce its new iPad Pro range next month, with at least one possibly including a mini-LED...
Read More