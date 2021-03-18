Logitech is launching its first in-ear gaming monitors with its new K/DA Collection.

The Logitech G333 headphones – a general version of its G333 VR headphones for the Oculus Quest 2 – are available in three colourways (silver and light purple, black and blue, and purple and yellow), and come with a 3.5mm jack and USB-C adaptor.

The G333 adds a mic with control buttons to its dual audio drivers, and can be hooked up to PCs, mobiles, consoles, and platforms like Google Stadia. It is releasing alongside the K/DA collection, a range of licenced gaming accessories themed around a virtual League of Legends pop band, which also includes a wireless headset; a wired and a wireless mouse; a mechanical keyboard; and a mouse pad.

Logitech is not the only company with in-ear gaming headphones, with Turtle Beach, Razer, and HyperX all among manufacturers offering wired or wireless gaming buds.

The K/DA collection will be available in Australia at the end of this month. The G333 headphones are selling for $50 USD, and should retail for less than $100 AUD here.