Amazon has dodged an antitrust lawsuit that claims the company unfairly impacted consumers by stopping third-party sellers on its marketplace offering better deals elsewhere.

The lawsuit was tossed out by D.C. Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo, after Amazon argued such pricing restrictions are common, and entirely legal, within the retail sector.

“We believe that the Superior Court got this wrong,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.

“Its oral ruling did not seem to consider the detailed allegations in the complaint, the full scope of the anticompetitive agreements, the extensive briefing and a recent decision of a federal court to allow a nearly identical lawsuit to move forward.

“We are considering our legal options and we’ll continue fighting to develop reasoned antitrust jurisprudence in our local courts and to hold Amazon accountable for using its concentrated power to unfairly tilt the playing field in its favor.”

Racine’s office is considering an appeal.

Amazon successfully argued the lawsuit would set a precedent that would harm consumers.

“One of Amazon’s core business objectives in serving its customers is to have a reputation for low prices, and Amazon works constantly to maintain that reputation by offering competitively priced products in its store,” Amazon said in its motion to dismiss.

“The District’s case, if allowed to proceed, would undermine this pro-consumer approach.”