HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Brings Its Cloud Gaming Service To Android

Amazon Brings Its Cloud Gaming Service To Android

By | 16 Dec 2020
,

Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna is now available on Android phones after initially only being available on PC and iOS devices.

Luna currently works on select Android phones from Samsung, Pixel and OnePlus but Amazon says the service will add support for more devices soon.

The handsets Luna is supported on are the below:

  • Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra
  • OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

There are two channels available via Luna: Amazon’s $5.99-per-month Luna Plus Channel and Ubisoft’s $14.99-per-month channel.

Luna+ offers a library of console games from a variety of publishers, with confirmed games including Control, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, Sonic Mania, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Luna was launched for early-access customers in October and it is currently only available in the US.

Game streaming became increasingly popular during the pandemic and Amazon was quick to jump on this cash cow with the launch of Luna in the tail-end of 2020.

Xbox, PlayStation and Google all already offer subscription-based cloud gaming services.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Gives A Sneak Preview Of 2021 Android Smartphones
Amazon Roll-Out ‘Luna’ Cloud Gaming Service In Google Stadia Fight
Android’s Sound Notification Feature Knows When Your Baby Cries or Dog Barks
Samsung Launches Android 11 Beta On S20 Phones
Google Names Search Winners
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Costco Undercuts Harvey Norman By Hundreds On CE
Latest News Retailers
/
December 16, 2020
/
REVIEW: Marshall 30HR Noise Cancelling Headphones Pack A Serious Punch
Latest Reviews
/
December 16, 2020
/
Technical Issues Hit Gmail – Again
Google Latest News
/
December 16, 2020
/
Firefox 84 & Microsoft Office Updates Roll Out On Apple’s New Silicon Macs
Latest News Microsoft
/
December 16, 2020
/
ACCC Takes Facebook To Court Over Data-Mining VPN App
ACCC Facebook Latest News
/
December 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Costco Undercuts Harvey Norman By Hundreds On CE
Latest News Retailers
/
December 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
US retail giant Costco is expanding in Australia, while undercutting other retailers such as Harvey Norman on consumer tech –...
Read More