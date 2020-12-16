Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna is now available on Android phones after initially only being available on PC and iOS devices.

Luna currently works on select Android phones from Samsung, Pixel and OnePlus but Amazon says the service will add support for more devices soon.

The handsets Luna is supported on are the below:

Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

There are two channels available via Luna: Amazon’s $5.99-per-month Luna Plus Channel and Ubisoft’s $14.99-per-month channel.

Luna+ offers a library of console games from a variety of publishers, with confirmed games including Control, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, Sonic Mania, and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Luna was launched for early-access customers in October and it is currently only available in the US.

Game streaming became increasingly popular during the pandemic and Amazon was quick to jump on this cash cow with the launch of Luna in the tail-end of 2020.

Xbox, PlayStation and Google all already offer subscription-based cloud gaming services.