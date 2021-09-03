HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon-Branded TVs Coming

Amazon-Branded TVs Coming

By | 3 Sep 2021

Amazon will be taking on electronics giants Samsung and LG with the release of its own Amazon-branded TVs, which may arrive as soon as next month.

Business Insider reports that TVs “in the range of 55 to 75 inches” have been in the works for close to two years, and involve teams from Lab126 and Amazon Devices.

The production of the TVs has been a closely-guarded secret within the company.

The TVs will be Alexa-powered, and manufactured by TCL.

These are separate to the Amazon TVs currently available in India, which are manufacturers in the country by Radiant Appliances and Electronics Pvt Ltd.

Amazon is also working on a separate TV that will be completely designed in-house, with no involvement from third-party manufacturers.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW $899 Motorola Edge 20 Pro, An Affordable Premium Smartphone
TCL Expands Range With P-Series Washing Machine
Amazon Set To Move Into Bricks & Mortar Department Stores
World’s Leading TV Vendors Increase Panel Orders
Microsoft Protests Amazon’s New $10B Government Contract
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bang & Olufsen Speaker First To Meet Sustainability Certification
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
ABBA Returns 40 Years On, You Have To See Them
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
Cellnet Shares Dive After Optus Kills Accessories Deal
Distributors Latest News Optus
/
September 3, 2021
/
Bunnings To Reopen Stores On Monday
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
Asus Pushes Hard Into OLED Notebooks
ASUS Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bang & Olufsen Speaker First To Meet Sustainability Certification
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Level isn’t just an attractive looking speaker that packs a mighty sound, it is now the...
Read More