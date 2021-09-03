Amazon will be taking on electronics giants Samsung and LG with the release of its own Amazon-branded TVs, which may arrive as soon as next month.

Business Insider reports that TVs “in the range of 55 to 75 inches” have been in the works for close to two years, and involve teams from Lab126 and Amazon Devices.

The production of the TVs has been a closely-guarded secret within the company.

The TVs will be Alexa-powered, and manufactured by TCL.

These are separate to the Amazon TVs currently available in India, which are manufacturers in the country by Radiant Appliances and Electronics Pvt Ltd.

Amazon is also working on a separate TV that will be completely designed in-house, with no involvement from third-party manufacturers.