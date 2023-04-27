Amazon has started its latest round of layoffs, informing Amazon Web Services personnel in numerous territories their roles were eliminated.

This round will see 9,000 employees sacked, mainly from AWS.

Overall, the company plans to reduce its workforce by 27,000, following a round of job cuts earlier this year that totalled around 18,000 workers.

“It is a tough day across our organisation” AWS chief Adam Selipsky said in an email to impacted staffers.

“Given this rapid growth, as well as the overall business and macroeconomic climate, it is critical that we focus on identifying and putting our resources behind our top priorities—those things that matter most to customers and that will move the needle for our business.

“In many cases this means team members are shifting the projects, initiatives or teams on which they work; however, in other cases it has resulted in these role eliminations.”

HR boss Beth Galetti added: “These decisions are not taken lightly, and I recognise the impact it will have across both those transitioning out of the company as well as our colleagues who remain.”

Amazon is scheduled to report financial results on Thursday (US time), which will show the results of this first round of cuts.