BMW 2024 XM Plug-In Hybrid Gets Bowers & Wilkins Premium Car Audio

By | 27 Apr 2023

The 2024 BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid and X7 series SUVs offer an optional Bowers & Wilkins premium car audio Diamond Surround Sound system featuring 20 speakers and 1475W of power, taking their home audio experience to the luxury car market again.

The audio system in the 2024 BMW XM and X7 Series SUVs can be upgraded to the 20-speaker, 1475W Bowers & Wilkins system, or settle for the 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system with 464W of power that includes two bass speakers under the front seats. The Bowers & Wilkins unit also features this.

Bowers & Wilkins’ Diamond car audio system is said to deliver immersive sound through the BMW’s interior, which would be expected from the premium brand.

The system is inspired by their 800 Series home speakers, with the 20 speakers delivering hi-fi audio to all passengers, and of course the driver.

After working with engineering teams, Bowers & Wilkens have made sure the 20 speakers have been placed at optimum positions for maximum performance.

Dan Shepherd, Vice President of Licensing and Partnerships at Bowers & Wilkins says,We are proud to be continuing our partnership with BMW Group to incorporate our high-performance Diamond Surround Sound System in the BMW XM…

“BMW drivers expect only the best when choosing their vehicles, making the Diamond Surround Sound System in the all-new BMW XM the right choice for elevating their in-car audio experience.”



