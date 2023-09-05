Alongside the iPad Pro next year, Apple are expected to release a stronger, more premium iPad Magic Keyboard, that will use an aluminium top case while keeping the soft material on the bottom, and will only have one USB-C port.

It’s been reported the current keyboard is prone to bending and tearing with continual use, and there are hopes the aluminium top case and larger trackpad will improve this. Some are wondering how it will close over the screen and it’s hard to say as the design isn’t coming until next year.

This is in an effort to make the iPad feel more like a notebook, while keeping the device true to itself through software and hardware changes.