HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > All The Gear For Hibernation Revealed New Free Buyers Guide

All The Gear For Hibernation Revealed New Free Buyers Guide

By | 4 May 2020
,

Hibernation is a tough gig, kids at home, communication via mobile and video conferencing for work and to stay in touch, then there is the need to exercise and this has led to a surge in demand for fitness trackers and a host of personal tech gear.

In our latest SmartHouse ‘Hibernation’ special we take a look at the gear that will come in really handy due top the outbreak of COVID-19.

We take a look at the latest in buds and over ear headphones from the likes of Samsung and JBL as well as Panasonic.

For those stuck at home we show you what is coming in the form of the new Belkin speaker that charges and has audio technology from leading French sound Company Devialet built in.

We take at look at the new MSI 1oth Gen notebook which is ideal for video calls and gaming.

Also coming soon is a new TCL 5G Link Hub.

This Hibernation issue also includes the biggest coverage we have ever done on fitness trackers, digital watches, the best apps to track golf which is still a legal COVID-19 sport.

We look at the sports gear as well as the best fashion gear along with the latest in network speakers.

Also, inside is a review of the new Samsung and Motorola folding phones as well as the all new Suunto & Finish action watch.

All you need to do to get your free version of this100+ page publication is click the below link.

The publication will also go live at JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys shortly.

https://www.smarthouse.com.au/digital/2020/SmartHouse/SmartHouseV2-2020/

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Chines Phone Brand Collecting “Insane Amount” Of Private Data
Oppo & Realme Hugging Journalist Left With Egg On Face
Getting Fit During COVID-19: Garmin Records 24% Growth In Fitness Wearables
Is Myer Next For Administration Management?
Was CES 2020 A Super Spreader For COVID-19 After Tens Of Thousands Of Chinese Poured Into The US Event From Wuhan & Hubei Provence.
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TV Deals At Harvey Norman? You Are Joking!
4K TV Display LG
/
May 4, 2020
/
Will Vicinity And Scentre Sell Off Property Assets?
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 4, 2020
/
Is Chinese WeChat A Threat To Afterpay Security?
Industry Latest News Partnership
/
May 4, 2020
/
Stan Fighting For Future, HBO Deal Critical After Admissions About Viacom CBS Contract
Content Latest News TV
/
May 4, 2020
/
New Xbox Series X Gaming Console Set To Be Key To Last Quarter Sales For JB Hi Fi
Console Gaming Gaming Hardware
/
May 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TV Deals At Harvey Norman? You Are Joking!
4K TV Display LG
/
May 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harvey Norman loves screaming out how good they are at delivering TV deals. Really! If their latest big TV offering...
Read More