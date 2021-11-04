If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us – besides ordering pizza and watching Squid Games is a good way to spend a night – it’s that staying healthy is a paramount, and keeping tabs on the air quality in your indoor environment is a positive step to this.

Amazon’s Alexa-friendly Smart Air Quality Monitor keeps tabs on multiple factors in air quality with a colour-coded LED warning if it drops below healthy levels.

Factors it tracks are particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. You can see readings any through the Alexa app.

If your air quality drops, you will be notified through the app, or with an announcement on a connected Echo device.