Aldi Stocks Up On Home Office Gear As Businesses Plan To Work Remotely

By | 10 Mar 2020
As fears over the spread of COVID-19 mount, Aldi’s week of specials, starting on the 14th of March, is filled with home office products. More Australian employers are preparing their employees to work from home should the situation worsen, which has been the case in many major hubs overseas.

Some of the products on offer at Aldi this week include Belkin’s Ultimate Lite Keyboard Case ($49.99), which can attach to 5th and 6th generation iPads and iPad Airs. The keyboard makes using an iPad as a computer much more efficient, as they have large keys and allow full access to the device’s camera, ports and speakers.

Belkin’s keyboard has a standard battery life of up to 6 months, and comes with USB and micro USB charging cables.

Aldi will also be stocking a wide range of useful office accessories, all for $9.99 each. These include various adaptors, such as a micro-USB to USB-A cable, a lighting to USB-A cable, a USB-C to USB-A cable and a HDMI cable.

In addition, they’re stocking a useful Lightning Headphones Adaptor, which has two lightning ports, a 3.5mm AUX jack and charging and headphone functionality.

In case you’re bringing home more laptops and screens than you’re used to having at home, Aldi is also selling a 6-way surge protector ($29.99), which has six outlets, four USB-A ports and one USB-C port. It offers up to 175 joules of surge protection.

