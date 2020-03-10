32GB Nokia 5.1 Plus Phone Available in Oz For Less Than $200

From the 14th of March, Aldi will be selling unlocked Nokia 5.1 Plus phones for $199 until stocks run out.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a great option if you’re looking to buy a smartphone on a budget: it offers 32GB of memory, 3GB RAM, and Android 9.0 software.

In addition, it has all the standard features you’d expect from a smartphone, including dual cameras (13MP + 5MP on the main camera, and 8MP on the front-facing camera). The camera has a range of aspect ratios and shooting functions as well as built-in filters and effects, plus Google Lens and Motion. Google Assistant is also built into the phone.

Its 5.86-inch HD display spans edge to edge, and has a toughened, durable curved 2.5D glass exterior. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

The battery is 3060mAh, supported by 1.8GHz octa core and a Mediatek Helio P60 processor.