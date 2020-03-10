HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Aldi > 32GB Nokia 5.1 Plus Phone Available in Oz For Less Than $200

32GB Nokia 5.1 Plus Phone Available in Oz For Less Than $200

By | 10 Mar 2020
, ,

From the 14th of March, Aldi will be selling unlocked Nokia 5.1 Plus phones for $199 until stocks run out.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a great option if you’re looking to buy a smartphone on a budget: it offers 32GB of memory, 3GB RAM, and Android 9.0 software.

In addition, it has all the standard features you’d expect from a smartphone, including dual cameras (13MP + 5MP on the main camera, and 8MP on the front-facing camera). The camera has a range of aspect ratios and shooting functions as well as built-in filters and effects, plus Google Lens and Motion. Google Assistant is also built into the phone.

Its 5.86-inch HD display spans edge to edge, and has a toughened, durable curved 2.5D glass exterior. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone.

The battery is 3060mAh, supported by 1.8GHz octa core and a Mediatek Helio P60 processor.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aldi Stocks Up On Home Office Gear As Businesses Plan To Work Remotely
robot vacuum cleaner
Robot Vacuum And Mop Cleaner Sold For $400 At Aldi
Global Telcos Want Flying Mobile Phone Antennae
BREAKING NEWS: Mobile World Congress Cancelled
ALDI Special Buys 8 Feb: Uniden Dual DashCam For $80
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aldi Stocks Up On Home Office Gear As Businesses Plan To Work Remotely
Aldi Aldi Latest News
/
March 10, 2020
/
Tech Stocks Walloped Fitbit Survives The Carnage
Finance Industry Latest News
/
March 10, 2020
/
Motorola Looks To Take On Apple & Samsung With New Edge +
5G Brands Communication
/
March 10, 2020
/
Apple iPhone Sales Fall 60%
Apple Brands
/
March 10, 2020
/
Struggling B&O, Now Wants You To Pay $4k For A Networked Speaker
24Bit Media Players Latest News Multi-room Speakers
/
March 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aldi Stocks Up On Home Office Gear As Businesses Plan To Work Remotely
Aldi Aldi Latest News
/
March 10, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
As fears over the spread of COVID-19 mount, Aldi’s week of specials, starting on the 14th of March, is filled...
Read More