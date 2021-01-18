HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aldi Selling 58″ QLED 4K Smart TV For Under $700

By | 18 Jan 2021
A 58” 4K QLED smart TV will be on sale at Aldi this weekend for $669.

Running on Android 9.0, the Bauhn-branded TV features Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant on remote, and has an ultra-high-definition resolution with HDR. According to Bauhn, its “micro frame” makes for a virtually borderless display, focusing the attention on the picture and preventing distraction. The TV also has wi-fi and PVR capability.

Also on sale will be a smaller 32” Bauhn HD LED TV. Priced at $249 and also running Android TV, the unit features a 1366×768 resolution, and has Netflix and YouTube on remote. PVR and wi-fi capability are also included.

Accompanying the TVs is a 90cm Bauhn-branded 2.0 Bluetooth soundbar with enhanced bass. On sale for $119, the soundbar includes two 20W RMS speakers, and features HDMI ARC, optical, and coaxial connectivity; a remote is also included.

The TVs and soundbar, as well as a six-way powerboard with USB-C for $39.99, will be on sale as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, January 23.

