Home > Latest News > ALDI Discontinues Online Special Buys

ALDI Discontinues Online Special Buys

By | 5 Aug 2022

ALDI has discontinued its online shopping page, which allowed consumers to buy its weekly Special Buys via the website.

ALDI launched the digital shopping hub in May, 2021, Greater Metro Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, but concedes it is “not the right time” to expand the service.

“We have recently concluded the trial of our online Special Buys program,” a spokesperson told Seven.

“While we have gained valuable insights and appreciate that some customers enjoyed the ability to buy selected Special Buys online, it is not the right time to expand this trial.

“Supply chain pressures and inflation means that our top focus to deliver the best priced groceries to Australians. We believe that this focus, while it might come at the cost of other projects, delivers the best value to our customers.

“We have been clear that delivering quality groceries at the best prices is our ongoing goal, especially when we are seeing Australians feel the pressure of inflation.

“Our unique business model is built on efficiency, and while we don’t want to see customers disappointed we believe this is the best decision to continue maintaining our price gap of over 15 per cent compared to our competitors.

“While we will not rule out bringing online Special Buys back, there are no immediate plans for online Special Buys or groceries. Customers can still enjoy our Special Buys offering in store on Wednesdays and Saturdays.”



