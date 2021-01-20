HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > Afterpay Shares Hit Record High, Good Sign For Online Retail

Afterpay Shares Hit Record High, Good Sign For Online Retail

By | 20 Jan 2021
,

In a potential positive sign for the retail industry, Afterpay shares have surged to a new all-time high after rising steadily over the pandemic.

The buy-now pay-later (BNPL) company’s share price sits above $141 at time of writing, which could indicate strength in the BNPL sector; an American rival to Afterpay, Affirm, listed on the ASX last week and drove Afterpay’s share price up 9.7 per cent.

Despite only listing on the ASX in June 2017, Afterpay currently enjoys a market capitalisation of $38.21 billion – more than Telstra’s capitalisation of $37.34 billion.

After dipping to around $10 per share in March last year, the price rose steadily over the past ten months to its current high, which could reflect the strength of online shopping as more customers stayed home during the pandemic.

Afterpay was also added as an option on eBay purchases in April, and Tim MacKinnon, eBay ANZ managing director, told the Australian Financial Review last month that the BNPL service has helped bolster online sales in Australia – a view shared by RBA governor Phillip Lowe after the Reserve Bank continued to allow Afterpay to insist merchants refrain from passing on instalment fees to customers.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Afterpay Credited With Boosting Aussie Online Retail Growth
Afterpay Does More Good Than Harm, RBA Says
Afterpay US Sales Beat Australia’s For First Time In November
Afterpay In Firing Line Again As ‘Responsible’ Rival Names & Shames
Klarna CEO Blasts Buy Now, Pay Later Fees, Labels Them Extortion Schemes
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
Samsung Releases New High-Speed SATA SSD
Latest News Samsung
/
January 20, 2021
/
Arlo Launches New 4K Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera
Arlo Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
Netflix Hits 200m Users Worldwide
Latest News Netflix
/
January 20, 2021
/
Why Are Insiders Selling Down Kogan?
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Best 2021 Washing Machines, LG Cleans Up
Latest News
/
January 20, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
LG and Samsung washing machines have taken all the top spots in a ranking by US consumer organization Consumer Reports,...
Read More