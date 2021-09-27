HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ABC iView Coming To Fetch TV

ABC iView Coming To Fetch TV

By | 27 Sep 2021

ABC’s streaming app iView is coming to Fetch TV’s platform, as a ‘virtual playlist channel’.

This follows a reft of recent announcements from the streaming company, including the release of a 4K Mini Set Top Box, the renewal of its seven-channel BBC deal, and the addition of Vevo, Hayu, Vimeo, and more.

“Virtual Playlist Channels are where channel surfing meets binge viewing, and they have proven extremely popular with our subscribers and content partners alike,” explains CEO of Fetch TV Scott Lorson.

“We are very excited to partner with the ABC to introduce the iview channel on Fetch. The ABC iview App is already enormously popular, and the iview channel will further promote discovery and viewing of this fantastic content.”

