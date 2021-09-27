HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Australia Hiring Over 1,000 Extra Workers

Amazon Australia Hiring Over 1,000 Extra Workers

By | 27 Sep 2021

Amazon Australia has announced its plans to onboard more than 1,000 seasonal workers for the Christmas rush.

Loosely broken down, the company confirmed this morning that it will be hiring around 600 workers in Melbourne, another 400 in Sydney, and 100 in Brisbane.

According to Amazon, “the company is looking for workers with a range of experience and skill levels to help pick, pack and ship orders over the festive season.”

The company notes these are new seasonal job opportunities that can “present a path to a longer-term career at Amazon.”

Craig Fuller, Director of Operations, Amazon Australia said, “We are pleased to offer job opportunities across the country at a time when they are needed most. There are opportunities for motivated, enthusiastic people from all backgrounds and we look forward to welcoming them to our sites around Australia as we head into the holiday period.”

Amazon’s Australian operations network has created over 600 new permanent roles at Amazon sites in 2021.

To apply for available roles, head to the company’s hiring page.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Launching Something New This Week
EBook In For The Release Of Kindle’s New Paperwhite Range
New Kindle Paperwhite Range Announced
Amazon To Announce New Hardware Next Week
You Beaut! Alexa Now Understands Aussie Lingo
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
NSW Premier Outlines Freedom Dates and More
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Daughter Back Now Huawei Wants To Have A Crack At 6G
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
JBL Headphones Now $79 At Coles As Summer Speaker War Breaks Out
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Preview Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Pops Up On Google Play
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Get ready to rumble! The new V10+ subwoofer from M&K Sound mark a healthy step forward in sound tech, delivering...
Read More