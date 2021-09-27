Amazon Australia has announced its plans to onboard more than 1,000 seasonal workers for the Christmas rush.

Loosely broken down, the company confirmed this morning that it will be hiring around 600 workers in Melbourne, another 400 in Sydney, and 100 in Brisbane.

According to Amazon, “the company is looking for workers with a range of experience and skill levels to help pick, pack and ship orders over the festive season.”

The company notes these are new seasonal job opportunities that can “present a path to a longer-term career at Amazon.”

Craig Fuller, Director of Operations, Amazon Australia said, “We are pleased to offer job opportunities across the country at a time when they are needed most. There are opportunities for motivated, enthusiastic people from all backgrounds and we look forward to welcoming them to our sites around Australia as we head into the holiday period.”

Amazon’s Australian operations network has created over 600 new permanent roles at Amazon sites in 2021.

To apply for available roles, head to the company’s hiring page.