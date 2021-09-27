HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Preview Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Pops Up On Google Play

Preview Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Pops Up On Google Play

By | 27 Sep 2021

After making the rounds in a flurry of recent leaks, Samsung’s Galaxy F42 5G smartphone has snuck up on the Google Play console before its launch in India on September 29.

Proving to basically be a rebrand of the Samsung Galaxy Wide5, it’s a nice mid-range unit.

Rolling out with the same specs as the Galaxy Wide5, the F42 5G packs Full-HD+ resolution in its water-drop notch panel.
It will also have a 450 ppi pixel density coupled with an exact resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels.

Word has it the triple-camera system will have a 64MP main lens with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing lens.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
The Galaxy Z Flip3 proves as tough as its big brother
Samsung’s New Chip Mimics The Human Brain
White House Demands Supply Chain Secrets From Tech Giants
Telstra Promises Two-Hour iPhone Delivery
Samsung Bringing 108MP Camera To Galaxy A73
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
NSW Premier Outlines Freedom Dates and More
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Daughter Back Now Huawei Wants To Have A Crack At 6G
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
JBL Headphones Now $79 At Coles As Summer Speaker War Breaks Out
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
ABC iView Coming To Fetch TV
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Get ready to rumble! The new V10+ subwoofer from M&K Sound mark a healthy step forward in sound tech, delivering...
Read More