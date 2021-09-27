After making the rounds in a flurry of recent leaks, Samsung’s Galaxy F42 5G smartphone has snuck up on the Google Play console before its launch in India on September 29.

Proving to basically be a rebrand of the Samsung Galaxy Wide5, it’s a nice mid-range unit.

Rolling out with the same specs as the Galaxy Wide5, the F42 5G packs Full-HD+ resolution in its water-drop notch panel.

It will also have a 450 ppi pixel density coupled with an exact resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels.

Word has it the triple-camera system will have a 64MP main lens with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing lens.