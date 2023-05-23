HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
A Huge Problem With The New ChatGPT iPhone App

By | 23 May 2023

OpenAI released the official ChatGPT app last week for iPhones and iPads in a step to make it more accessible for individuals.

However, a massive problem has just arised causing some to not want to touch the app again.

The app is unable to access current, real-time information, If a user tries asking the bot about a topic that happened in the last couple of years, a message pops up saying “As an AI language model, I don’t have real-time information or access to the internet beyond my September 2021 knowledge cutoff.”

This has been a limitation since the website was released, but in a world with competing apps such as Google Bard and Bing Chat that do offer internet access, users aren’t too impressed with ChatGPT.

OpenAI does offer internet access through its $20 a month ChatGPT Plus subscription, where users can also utilise features such as GPT-4, but it isn’t supported in the current version of the app.

So in a sense, unless a user is paying $20 a month, they can forget about real-time, up-to-date answers.



