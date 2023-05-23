A Panasonic lithium coin battery has been recalled after being sold without a warning label.

The Panasonic CR2016 Lithium coin battery 3V, sold by wholesale party supply company Alpen Products, was on sale “without a warning label that is required for products containing button/coin batteries,” according to the recall.

“This warning label may be missing from the battery,” the recall notes. The below packaging clearly shows the warnings on the label itself.

The hazards include risk of choking, severe internal burn injuries or death to young children if they gain access to the button batteries and ingest them.

Last June, the Australian Government introduced new mandatory standards to reduce the risk of death and injury associated with the use of button and coin batteries.

This marks the thirteenth button battery recall in Australia in 2023, with Alpen joining the likes of Fender, Jayco, Barbecues Galore, and Daiso in having products recalls that breach the new standaards.