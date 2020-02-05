A Blend Of Form & Function: Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm is blending form and function to produce its latest mirrorless X series camera – the X100V.

Taking on the aesthetics of traditional point and shoot film cameras, with the technology of the modern era – like 4K video and a 26.1MP sensor – to bring us the Fujifilm X100V, set to cost US$1,400 (A$2,078) when it arrives in late Feb this year.

An all-black version is also scheduled for March at the same price, though no word on a brown version or Australian availability.

Announced in London, Fujifilm unveiled the X100V with a 26.1-megapixel backside-illuminated X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor, along with the company’s latest X-Processor 4 for improved shooting speeds, resolution and low-light capabilities.

The X100V can shoot at around 11 FPS with autofocus or 20fps in shutter mode.

Speaking of autofocus, the X100V boasts a 29-point hybrid phase- and contrast-detect system, borrowed from the X-T3 and X-Pro3.

This brings with massive benefits for videographers, with face and eye detection now included.

Capable of capturing 4K video at up to 30fps and outputting 10-bits of colour via the external HDMI port, the X100V can also capture 1080p at 120fps.

In addition to the camera is the new 23mm f/2.0 fixed lens, which the company claims has been designed for higher resolution, lower distortion and improved close-focus performance.

Street photographers will be happy to see the new two-way articulating display, allow users to tilt the screen in multiple directions.

The viewfinder has also seen some updates with even more of the frame covered, along with an EVF picture-in-picture and an electronic overlay.

