5G iPhone Shipments Could Be Much Weaker Than Expected

Shipments of the forthcoming mmWave-supported 5G iPhones may be significantly less than expected, according to latest supplier rumblings.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, shipments of mmWave-enabled 5G iPhones are tipped to notch only 15 million – 20 million units this year, down from previous supply chain estimates of 30 million – 40 million units.

Apple is said to be developing its own antenna-in-package (AiP) module for the mmWave iPhones, however, some commentators believe these models will only launch after the sub-6GHz 5G variants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new 5G iPhone line-up is tipped to include both types of 5G standards, however, it’s unclear which of the four new iPhones will include which componentry.

Prior to the COVID19 saga, renowned Apple commentator Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple would release both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G iPhones at the same time later this year.

Some commentators suggest this may have now changed, due to supply chain constraints from the pandemic.

Kuo predicted Apple’s 5G iPhones would first launch in 5 key markets.

Apple traditionally hosts an iPhone unveiling event in September, however, some analysts state it’s not unlikely the devices’ release could occur around October or later.