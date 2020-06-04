HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Connected Home > 49% Of Australians Now Have Some Form Of Smart Home Tech

49% Of Australians Now Have Some Form Of Smart Home Tech

By | 4 Jun 2020
, ,

Bunnings research has found that smart home tech is taking off in Australia, with as much as 49% of the population now having some form of this technology.

“Our research also uncovered that 1 in 2 Australians are using their smart home technology on a daily basis, with general security (61%) and protection against intruders (44%) the biggest drivers for uptake,” said Tracey Lefebure, General Manager Merchandise at Bunnings.

Overall, home entertainment (such as smart TVs and speakers) top the list in Australia, followed by connected home security, smart lights, smart doorbell systems and camera systems.

Security camera systems are potentially the biggest mover in the space, with Bunnings research forecasting that most Australians will install some type of security device in their home in the next five years. ChannelNews has written reviews on Swann’s Alert Indoor Security Camera and Arlo’s Video Doorbell.

The Bunnings research found that Australians are increasingly buying tech to monitor their children (30%), pets (30%), and elderly relatives (15%).

In order to capture this market, Bunnings is stocking a range of smart home devices.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Dyson Offer Close Look At First Electric SUV
NBN Co Extend Free 40% Extra Capacity Offer To August
Cricut Ink Synnex Deal For Oz Retail Growth
LEAKED: Google’s New Android TV Dongle
Appliances Push Oz Online Retail Sales Growth To Record
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Is Armour Home Under Threat As War Breaks Out Over Q Acoustics Distribution
Comment Latest News
/
June 4, 2020
/
Australia, Beware: US Considers Retaliation Against Digital Taxes
Communication Content Industry
/
June 4, 2020
/
Bye-bye, Office Meetings: Cloud Conferences Rule
Communication Content Hardware
/
June 4, 2020
/
Dyson Offer Close Look At First Electric SUV
Automation Latest News Motor Cars
/
June 4, 2020
/
Belkin Ramp Up Charger Range With USB-PD
Accessories Latest News
/
June 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Is Armour Home Under Threat As War Breaks Out Over Q Acoustics Distribution
Comment Latest News
/
June 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Serious questions are being asked about the future of Armour Home the manufacturer of several Hi Fi and Connected Home...
Read More