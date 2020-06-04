HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Bye-bye, Office Meetings: Cloud Conferences Rule

Bye-bye, Office Meetings: Cloud Conferences Rule

By | 4 Jun 2020
, , , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO: Worldwide end-user spending on cloud-based Web conferencing will grow nearly 25pc in 2020 on the back of workplace restrictions, due to the coronavirus pandemic – but will taper off in 2021.

Market researcher Gartner predicts end-user spending on cloud-based conferencing is to reach US$4.1 billion in 2020, up from $3.3 billion in 2019. 

It is the second-fastest growing category in the unified communications (UC) market, behind spending on cloud-based telephony, tipped to reach $16.8 billion in 2020.

Overall UC market end-user spending is projected to decline 2.7pc in 2020 and return to growth in 2021, as cloud telephony initiatives regain momentum.

Gartner predicts that, by 2024, in-person meetings will account for just 25pc of enterprise meetings, a drop from 60pc before the pandemic, driven by remote work and changing workforce demographics. 

As a result, there is a higher demand for convenient access to videoconferencing and other collaboration tools.

In 2020, new premises-based telephony investments are predicted to drop sharply, as existing installed telephony system life-spans are stretched and investment priorities shift to the cloud.  

The cloud telephony market is projected to grow 8.9pc in 2020 and 17.8pc in 2021.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
ABS: Record Falls In Personal Retailing & Department Stores In April
COVID-19 Tech: Fitbit Launches Low-Cost Emergency Ventilator ‘Fitbit Flow’
NRL Drives Customer Return To Foxtel And Kayo
Consumer Confidence Improves Ninth Week In A Row, Up 6%
Majority Stakeholder In David Jones Calls It A ‘Poor Acquisition’
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

COMMENT: Is Armour Home Under Threat As War Breaks Out Over Q Acoustics Distribution
Comment Latest News
/
June 4, 2020
/
Australia, Beware: US Considers Retaliation Against Digital Taxes
Communication Content Industry
/
June 4, 2020
/
49% Of Australians Now Have Some Form Of Smart Home Tech
Connected Home Latest News Security
/
June 4, 2020
/
Dyson Offer Close Look At First Electric SUV
Automation Latest News Motor Cars
/
June 4, 2020
/
Belkin Ramp Up Charger Range With USB-PD
Accessories Latest News
/
June 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

COMMENT: Is Armour Home Under Threat As War Breaks Out Over Q Acoustics Distribution
Comment Latest News
/
June 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Serious questions are being asked about the future of Armour Home the manufacturer of several Hi Fi and Connected Home...
Read More