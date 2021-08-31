A swing back to AM radio during Sydney’s lockdown has seen 2GB’s Ben Fordham dethrone Kyle and Jackie O as top radio breakfast host.

GfK’s fifth metro ratings survey for this year saw Fordham’s share of listeners aged 10 and up rise 3.5 percentage points to 16.8 per cent, while the station as a whole grew 3.4 points to finish #1 with a 15.2 per cent share.

This has resulted in Fordham knocking off KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O as top-rated breakfast show in Sydney, with the duo still reigning among FM listeners but taking third spot overall with a 3.4 point decline to 12.1 per cent, behind ABC Sydney’s Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck, who were up 2.1 points to 14 per cent.

ABC Sydney was also second in overall ratings, with a 2.3 point rise to 11.9 per cent, while KIIS was in third at 8.7 per cent (down 1.9 points).

Second place among FM breakfast shows and fourth overall went to WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda, who avoided the drop in FM ratings to climb 0.8 points, finishing with 8.8 per cent. The wooden spoon, however, went to Hughesy, Ed and Erin at 2DayFM, who lost 0.9 points to finish at a minuscule 2.4 per cent.