Zoom’s head of Australia and New Zealand Michael Chetner, has quit the top post during a tumultuous period that will result in the firing of 1,300 employees.

Zoom is poised to cut 15 per cent of its global workforce; last week saw the entire New Zealand channel sales team given their marching orders. News of Australian job losses are yet to be confirmed.

Chetner resigned to “pursue other opportunities”, according to Zoom, who “thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Chetner joined the then-nascent company in April 2017 as the first local hiring.

“What a ride: being the first hire in the region building and growing Zoom’s presence across A/NZ and Asia – from start-up, to IPO, then scaling through a pandemic to the next phase of growth – all at hyper speed,” Chetner wrote on his Linkedin page.

“Much of that groundwork was developed in those early years to enable the many successes over the last few.”