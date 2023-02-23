HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Beats Fit Pro Updated With Three New Colours

Beats Fit Pro Updated With Three New Colours

By | 23 Feb 2023

If the Beats Fit Pro earbud colours Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple weren’t enough for you to choose from, you now officially have three new options – Tidal Blue, Volt Yellow and Coral Pink.

These new colours are part of a campaign with “Unstoppable” singer/songwriter Chlöe (below).

But while there are new colours, they are the same as the other variants.

The Beats Fit Pro are Beats’ premium wireless buds, basically a more fitness-oriented version of the first gen of the AirPods Pro, including the Apple H1 chip, along with ANC and spatial audio with head tracking.

These also feature winged tips to help keep them secure in your ears when you’re working out.



