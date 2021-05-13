HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Finance > Xero Shares Slide Despite Strong Year

Xero Shares Slide Despite Strong Year

By | 13 May 2021
,

Xero shares have tumbled more than 10 per cent at ASX opening despite continued revenue and subscriber growth.

The New Zealand-based fintech company saw shares drop to $121.29 this morning, with other tech stocks like Afterpay also sliding, as reported in the Australian Financial Review.

This is despite a year of growth for Xero, which saw an 18 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue in its full-year 2021 results to $848.8 million NZD ($786.8 million AUD). Total subscribers increased 20 per cent to 2.74 million, while net profit was up $16.4 million NZD ($15.2 million AUD) to $19.8 million NZD ($18.4 million AUD).

Steve Vamos, Xero.

According to Xero CEO Steve Vamos, the company was boosted over the year by its response to customer needs during the pandemic, as well as acquisitions of Planday, Tickstar and Waddle.

“The past year has brought home to many people in small business the need to understand in real-time their financial position and how it may change. The value and importance our customers place on their subscription and connection to the broader Xero community is increasing.

“Looking ahead we believe small business will be a major driver of economic recovery in a post-pandemic world. Small businesses make up more than 90% of businesses in the markets Xero operates in, and represent a significant contribution to economic activity, jobs, and the community,” he said.

Australia remains Xero’s biggest market, with 1,115,000 total subscribers – a 22 per cent increase year-on-year.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ACCC Concerned About MYOB’s GreatSoft Buyout
Afterpay Launch Savings Account In Westpac Deal
Canberra’s New Push To Bring Tech To Small Biz
Covid Impact To Hit Xero, Despite Stock Trading High
Xero Swings To $5 Profit But Warns It Won’t Last
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Marshall Takes Out Two Red Dot Awards
Latest News Sound
/
May 13, 2021
/
Motorola Working On Wireless, Self-charging Smartphone
Communication Latest News Motorola
/
May 13, 2021
/
Dodgy Telstra Sales Practises Exposed $50M Federal Court Penalty
Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Amazon Spared From $390m European Tax Hit
Amazon Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now
Latest News Samsung
/
May 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Marshall Takes Out Two Red Dot Awards
Latest News Sound
/
May 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Marshall, distributed in Australia by Aqipa, has won two Red Dot design awards for its audio products. The Marshall Emberton...
Read More