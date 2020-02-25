HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Xbox Series X Roundup: New Specs, System and Compatibility Features

By | 25 Feb 2020
Xbox has revealed a stack of new information about its next games console, the Xbox Series X.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer (pictured) took to the Xbox blog in a post titled “What You Can Expect From the Next Generation of Gaming” to provide an update on their next-gen console due to launch later this year.

Here’s a roundup of the most important news:

Next Xbox has 12 teraflop GPU, eight times faster than the Xbox One

“The Series X GPU (graphics processing unit) uses AMD’s new RDNA 2 microarchitecture and Spencer says it will enable developers to leverage 12 teraflops (floating point operations) of GPU performance.”

Xbox Series X promises faster play, less waiting

“A new feature dubbed Quick Resume will allows multiple games—and presumably apps, too—to be held in a suspended state and resumed almost instantly.”

Xbox makes backwards-compatibility pledge on Xbox Series X

“Spencer says that all existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, will not only play on Xbox Series X, they will benefit from “steadier framerates, faster load times and improved resolution and visual fidelity.””

Free Xbox Series X upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite

“Smart Delivery ensures you’re playing the best version of a game, regardless of whether you bought it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X. And, crucially, consumers need only buy a game once.”

