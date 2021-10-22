Not available in Australia yet, the new Series X mini fridge has already sold out in the mere minutes after it went on sale for pre-orders.

Looking like an Xbox on steroids, it holds 12 cans of your favourite beverage along with racking a couple of shelves for snacks,

The unit started out when Mircosoft beat Skittles in a “battle of the brands” competition on Twitter.

Inevitably, a boatload of memes fusing an Xbox with a fridge followed and Microsoft first promised the unit back in April.

With a DC power adapter and a USB port up front to power other devices, it looks like a great addition to any gaming cave.

Unfortunately, eager Australians are just going to have to, er, chill for the time being.