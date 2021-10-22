More delivery nightmares in the lead up to silly season, as Transport Workers Union members employed by FedEx have agreed to strike for 24 hours from Monday.

The TWU said negotiations over a new workers agreement, similar to the one struck for Toll drivers, broke down and FedEx executives have refused to meet again today to continue negotiations.

Although these negotiations have gone on for over six months, and easily could have been sorted earlier, FedEx have nonetheless blamed the workers.

“This industrial action cannot come at a worse time for Australian businesses, many of whom are coming out of months of lockdown and require essential goods and services to restart operations before the year-end peak season,” the company said, claiming it has come to the table on roughly 90 per cent of union claims, such as “a fair wage and superannuation increase”.

“FedEx has committed to reduce use of outside hire where we are able,” the company said.

“However, in the course of doing our business, we do face situations such as annual leave and peak periods where it is necessary to engage outside hire to meet our delivery commitments and provide industry leading service to our customers.”