Woolworths Trial New Retail Tech For COVID-Safe Christmas Rush

By | 17 Sep 2020

Woolworths has reportedly commenced trials of new automated in-store customer tracking technology, as its prepares for a COVID-safe Christmas rush.

Reported by SMH, the system includes three-dimensional cameras at front entries and rear exits, tracking customers entering and leaving.

In lieu of more obtrusive facial recognition or a video capturing services, the system will automatically convert in-store shoppers into blurred spherical shapers and engage tracking.

Staffers will be notified via an app to commence queuing should maximum customer limits be reached.

The footage will reportedly only be stored for a short period of time, and individuals won’t be identifiable in the captured images.

The news comes after the supermarket giant received consumer criticism for employing self-serve checkout cameras to mitigate theft.

Trials for the automated new 3D camera technology will reportedly commence in the coming weeks in Victoria, before rolling out nationally if deemed successful.

Automated customer tracking comes after many retailers employ manual tracking methods, with Woolworths seeking to streamline processes ahead of the Christmas rush.

packed Woolworths store

