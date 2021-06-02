HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Woolworths Launches New Payments System Wpay

Woolworths Launches New Payments System Wpay

By | 2 Jun 2021
,

Woolworths is taking on the big four with its new stand-alone payments system, Wpay.

The supermarket giant is currently the country’s fifth-largest processor of card payments, outside the big four banks, with $50 billion worth of transactions a year.

Wpay will be available to independent retailers; part of chief executive Brad Banducci’s plan to build a “retail ecosystem” on top of the retail group’s bricks-and-mortar offerings.

“As Australia and New Zealand’s largest retailer, we’ve been investing in leading-edge payment capabilities to service our retail businesses for many years,” Banducci said.

“We believe there is value in extending the benefits of the investments we’ve made in our payments platform to other merchants who may not have the scale to build it themselves.

“Payments are an increasingly important part of the shopping experience both in-store and online and we bring unique expertise to this space as retailers.

“We’ll continue to invest in our platform to unlock the best possible experience for our stores and merchant partners.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Woolworths Splashes $100m On New Robotic Fulfilment Centre
Big W Owners Invest In Marketplace That Will Go Head To Head With Amazon & Kogan
Kogan Offering Fractional Shares To Customers
Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
Aldi Looks To Online Shopping
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
AMD Latest News Tesla
/
June 2, 2021
/
The Chaser Mocks Harvey Norman With Front-Of-Store Spruiker
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Going Ahead Next Month
Amazon Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
Bring Back JobKeeper, Says ARA As Lockdown Bites
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/
IDC Reveals 5G Smartphone Numbers For Oz
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

“PS5-Level” Gaming Coming To Tesla Cars
AMD Latest News Tesla
/
June 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
High-powered gaming will soon be found in an unexpected place: the infotainment systems of Tesla cars. The new gaming platforms,...
Read More